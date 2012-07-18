Bed Bug Sniffing Dog Checks Out Downtown Tulsa Library

Wednesday, July 18th 2012, 1:51 pm
Man's best friend helped to sniff out unwanted guests at Tulsa's Central Library Wednesday.
Miss Liberty Belle is one of Oklahoma's only bed-bug-searching dogs.
The two-year-old beagle was called in after the library was closed Tuesday, when bed bugs were discovered on furniture on the third floor.
Handler Glen Collymore said Liberty typically works a room in a left to right pattern, and alerts her owner by pawing.
"Florida studies show they are about 93 percent accurate. Pest control operators: by their own admission, about thirty-to-forty percent," Collymore said.
No word yet if Miss Liberty Belle found anything today.
The library will remain closed through Thursday and re-open on Friday.
