Bed Bug Sniffing Dog Checks Out Downtown Tulsa Library

Oklahoma's only specially-trained bed bug-searching service dog began checking all floors of Tulsa Public Library's downtown branch Wednesday..

By: News On 6

Man's best friend helped to sniff out unwanted guests at Tulsa's Central Library Wednesday.

Miss Liberty Belle is one of Oklahoma's only bed-bug-searching dogs.

The two-year-old beagle was called in after the library was closed Tuesday, when bed bugs were discovered on furniture on the third floor.

Handler Glen Collymore said Liberty typically works a room in a left to right pattern, and alerts her owner by pawing.

"Florida studies show they are about 93 percent accurate. Pest control operators: by their own admission, about thirty-to-forty percent," Collymore said.

No word yet if Miss Liberty Belle found anything today.

The library will remain closed through Thursday and re-open on Friday.

