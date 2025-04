EMSA responded and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

By: News On 6

The eastbound lanes of Highway 412 are closed after a deadly rollover crash near 41st West Avenue.

A pick-up rolled over on the highway.

EMSA responded and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tulsa police are diverting traffic off the highway until the scene can be cleared.

Keep checking this story for updates.