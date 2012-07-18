Boy Scout, His Grandpa Prepare For Cardboard Boat Races

Tuesday, July 17th 2012, 8:08 pm
Can you build a boat out of cardboard, and make it seaworthy enough to paddle around Keystone Lake without sinking to the bottom?
We found one Boy Scout who intends to try.
Zavon Kraske, 15, and his grandpa, Gary Kraske, were busy Tuesday, building a cardboard boat in preparation for this weekend's Cardboard Boat Races in Mannford.
Gary said there's a secret to cardboard boating.
"The real secret is painting it," Gary said. "Don't for get to paint it."
Zavon said he's going to call his boat White Lightning. But first he needed to fix some design flaws.
"Somehow I've got to fill in this hole," Zavon said.
Of course, being prepared with a good backup plan is all part of being a good scout.
"If you can make it look good when you sink, you might win something. That's my backup plan," Zavon said.
Watch the video above for more of Rick Wells' report of the Kraske's pre-race boat building.
July 17th, 2012
