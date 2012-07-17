Tulsa PAC Trust Wins $50,000 Grant For New Brady District Park Programs

The grant will give TPACT $50,000 to use in programming efforts for the new park in the Brady Arts District, the Guthrie Green.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust (TPACT) was recently awarded the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town Grant.

The grant will give TPACT $50,000 to use in programming efforts for the new park in the Brady Arts District, the Guthrie Green.

The grant is awarded to 80 grantees nationwide.

"The Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts not only brings additional funds to support performances at the park, it will also bring national attention to the native talent in Tulsa and the incredible momentum of our local arts scene," said Stanton Doyle, senior program officer at George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF).

The GKFF and TPACT are working together to program activities in the Guthrie Green. TPACT will also manage the new theater website, www.greenroomok.com, and other performing arts projects.