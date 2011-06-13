New Muskogee Armed Forces Reserve Center To Open Tuesday

The ribbon cutting ceremony and official grand opening for its new Armed Forces Reserve Center is set for Tuesday morning, June 14, 2011.

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -- The ribbon cutting ceremony and official grand opening for its new Armed Forces Reserve Center is set for Tuesday morning, June 14, 2011.

The center is located at 6800 South Cherokee.

Expected attendees include Oklahoma Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Myles Deering; Mr. Juan Rosales, chief of staff for the Army Reserve's 63rd Regional Support Command; and Muskogee Mayor John Tyler Hammons.

The Muskogee Armed Forces Reserve Center [AFRC] is one of seven new facilities to be constructed throughout the state as a result of the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Commission's decision to transform and restructure the force.

The center is a 91,000 square foot facility that cost approximately $23 million to complete.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

A similar AFRC was opened in McAlester earlier this year.

