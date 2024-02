Oklahoma has its first Dave and Buster's.

By: News On 6

TULSA, OK -- Oklahoma has its first Dave and Buster's. The playground for adults is a prototype store, designed for smaller markets.

It's located near 71st Street and Highway 169. It has arcade games, TVs, food and a giant bar.

Dave and Buster's has also hired 135 people to work there.