Friends Help Tulsa Fire Victim

Thursday, January 8th 2009, 5:12 pm
News On 6
TULSA, OK -- A woman known as the bird lady got some big gifts on Thursday. A fire destroyed Betty Long's home last month and killed many of her pet birds. She spent 25 years raising them and considered them part of the family.
Betty has a new home now thanks to the Tulsa Bird Club and the owners of her mobile home park.
"Oh goodness, yes. It means I can buy a bed and have a place to sleep, in a new house thanks to West Wind," said Betty Long.
The home needs a little work. Members of the Bird Club gave her check to help with that.
