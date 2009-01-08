Friends Help Tulsa Fire Victim

A woman known as the bird lady got some big gifts on Thursday.&nbsp;

Thursday, January 8th 2009, 5:12 pm

By: News On 6


News On 6

TULSA, OK -- A woman known as the bird lady got some big gifts on Thursday.  A fire destroyed Betty Long's home last month and killed many of her pet birds.  She spent 25 years raising them and considered them part of the family.

Betty has a new home now thanks to the Tulsa Bird Club and the owners of her mobile home park.

"Oh goodness, yes.  It means I can buy a bed and have a place to sleep, in a new house thanks to West Wind," said Betty Long.

The home needs a little work.  Members of the Bird Club gave her check to help with that.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 8th, 2009

July 12th, 2025

May 17th, 2025

January 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

July 20th, 2025

July 20th, 2025

July 20th, 2025

July 20th, 2025