Man Arrested In Bartlesville Tag Agency Threat

A Washington County man is accused of threatening to kill everyone at a Bartlesville tag agency.

Monday, January 5th 2009, 4:55 pm

BARTLESVILLE, OK -- A Washington County man is accused of threatening to kill everyone at a Bartlesville tag agency.

Police say Harold Groves tried to use a carbon copy of his birth certificate to renew his driver's license.

When a clerk at the Tuxedo tag agency told him it wasn't a valid form of ID, detectives say Groves told workers he'd blow their heads off.

Police arrested Groves not far from the tag agency. He's charged with a misdemeanor count of threatening violence.
