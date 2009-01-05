Man Arrested In Bartlesville Tag Agency Threat

Monday, January 5th 2009, 4:55 pm
News On 6
BARTLESVILLE, OK -- A Washington County man is accused of threatening to kill everyone at a Bartlesville tag agency.
Police say Harold Groves tried to use a carbon copy of his birth certificate to renew his driver's license.
When a clerk at the Tuxedo tag agency told him it wasn't a valid form of ID, detectives say Groves told workers he'd blow their heads off.
Police arrested Groves not far from the tag agency. He's charged with a misdemeanor count of threatening violence.
January 5th, 2009
January 2nd, 2025
September 29th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025
January 31st, 2025