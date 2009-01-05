Broken Arrow Foster Mom To Get New Home

A fire destroyed a Broken Arrow foster mom's home. That's when an area homebuilder, with the help of many others, stepped in to make a difference.

By Craig Day, News On 6

BROKEN ARROW, OK - A fire destroyed a Broken Arrow foster mom's home. She didn't know where to turn. That's when an area homebuilder, with the help of many others, stepped in to make a difference.

Just about every day, Donna Lambeth and her foster kids go see the progress on her new home under construction. Every day she can't believe the kindness that every board, every nail, every inch of her house represents.

"Every day it's just a new day of what is happening and what is going on. We're totally overwhelmed," said Donna Lambeth, foster mom.

She's overwhelmed because after Lambeth's home caught fire in September, others stepped in to rebuild it at no cost. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Contractor Jeff La Rue found out Lambeth was a foster mom, who has provided a stable, caring home for more than 60 kids over the years. He started spreading the word and help came pouring in.

"Everybody just kind of chipped in and said let's do it," said Jeff La Rue, La Rue Homes.

More than 20 donors are giving everything from lumber to appliances, to manpower and expertise to help.

"I'm just so thankful, so thankful for all of them," said Lambeth.

"I really like kids, grew up with my parents, had a boys home growing up and so I kind of always had a heart for kids and wanted to help," said La Rue.

The fire damage was so severe, builders decided that instead of an extreme makeover, Lambeth needed an extreme do-over. So, they're building a new house from the ground up.

"It is really cool. Really nice that they could help us out and we're really thankful for the help we have gotten," said Lambeth.

The volunteers hope that help enables Lambeth to in turn, help other foster children who are in need in the future in a warm, loving, and brand new environment.

Lambeth was able to rent another house just a block away from her home. The new home is expected to be finished in March.