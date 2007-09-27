Retired Security Guard Charged In Park Shooting

New charges are filed in a case of road rage. A retired security guard now faces a first degree manslaughter charge. He's accused of shooting a man at Tulsa's River Parks, last June. Kenneth
New charges are filed in a case of road rage. A retired security guard now faces a first degree manslaughter charge. He's accused of shooting a man at Tulsa's River Parks, last June. Kenneth Gumm has always claimed he acted in self-defense, and that the other driver was the one in a rage, But, The News On 6â€™s Ashli Sims reports Tulsa's District Attorney says he does not believe the shooting was justified.
June 10, 2007, a Sunday afternoon at Tulsa's River Parks was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire and the scream of police sirens. The incident all started when one driver supposedly cutoff another. A confrontation ensued and ended with one man, Dale Turney, dead and another in handcuffs.
The admitted shooter, Kenneth Gumm, was let go at the time of the shooting, but now the district attorney has issued a warrant for his arrest.
"I could not based on these facts, in my ethical duty, rule this a justifiable homicide," Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris said.
"People have asked me was there anything else I could have done? I don't think there is," Kenneth Gumm said during an interview with The News On 6 in June.
Sixty-seven year old Gumm has long claimed self-defense in the shooting. He told The News On 6 nine days after the shooting that he did not initiate a confrontation with Turney, and that it was Turney who blocked Gumm's car in its parking space and verbally threatened him.
"And the first thing he said was 'You're history.' And I pulled out my gun and pointed it at him and I thought that would deescalate the situation, but it didn't. He just kept coming," said Gumm in a June interview.
Gumm shot Turney in the chest. Turney, who was not armed, died at the hospital. His family believes Gumm overreacted.
"He could have shot him in the arm or the leg if he felt threatened. He didnâ€™t have to shoot him in the chest," Sabrina Potter, Dale Turneyâ€™s stepdaughter said in an earlier interview with The News On 6.
Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris says it's a question of a measured response.
"You can use enough force to repel force, but you can't use deadly force unless you have a reasonable belief of imminent great bodily harm or death," Harris said.
The News On 6 left a message for Kenneth Gumm, but he did not return the call. We also left a message for Dale Turney's relatives, but one member of the family said they had no comment.