State Agency Closes Day Care

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- The state Department of Human Services is shutting down a home day care center in Tulsa after the owner hid a child under a pile of laundry during an inspection. DHS issued an emergency

Tuesday, September 25th 2007, 10:43 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- The state Department of Human Services is shutting down a home day care center in Tulsa after the owner hid a child under a pile of laundry during an inspection. DHS issued an emergency order on Friday to close the Stephanie Peacox Family Child Care Home. The order came two days after the inspection.

DHS official Janice Matthews says Peacox said she had six children at the day care. But Matthews says during the inspection a red-faced and sweating 4-year-old was found in a hallway and Peacox then admitted she hid the child under a pile of laundry in her bedroom.

