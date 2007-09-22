Police Officer Fires Shots As Car Strikes Him

An off-duty Tulsa police officer is recovering today after being struck by a car last night. The News On 6 is told by authorities that the officer saw two people trying to break into a car at 13th and
Saturday, September 22nd 2007, 4:58 pm
By: News On 6
An off-duty Tulsa police officer is recovering today after being struck by a car last night. The News On 6 is told by authorities that the officer saw two people trying to break into a car at 13th and Delaware. The officer identified himself, and that's when he says the two men jumped into their getaway car and rammed him.
"They attempted to run him over with a car, pinning him between their car and another vehicle. The officer fired at least one shot in order to defend himself," says Sergeant Mike Brown.
Police aren't sure if the officer hit either suspect. Officers began searching the area but did not find the suspects. However, they did find other cars they believe the men tried to break into.
The officer who was hit was checked by medical personnel on the scene and seemed to be fine.