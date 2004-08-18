Cherokee National Historical Society looking for support
An Oklahoma museum is a finalist for a prestigious award and you can help them win. <br/><br/>The Cherokee National Historical Society is one of three finalists for a 2004 Sustainable Tourism Award which
Wednesday, August 18th 2004, 5:06 pm
By: News On 6
An Oklahoma museum is a finalist for a prestigious award and you can help them win.
The Cherokee National Historical Society is one of three finalists for a 2004 Sustainable Tourism Award which is sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine and the Travelers Conservation Foundation.