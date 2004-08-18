Cherokee National Historical Society looking for support

Wednesday, August 18th 2004, 5:06 pm

By: News On 6


The Cherokee National Historical Society is one of three finalists for a 2004 Sustainable Tourism Award which is sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine and the Travelers Conservation Foundation.

You can vote for them at www.sustainabletourismawards.com.

Your vote for the Cherokee Heritage Center can get the museum international recognition.

The museum could also get $20,000 to continue programs to preserve Cherokee history and culture.
