Cherokee National Historical Society looking for support

By: News On 6

An Oklahoma museum is a finalist for a prestigious award and you can help them win.The Cherokee National Historical Society is one of three finalists for a 2004 Sustainable Tourism Award which is sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine and the Travelers Conservation Foundation.You can vote for them atYour vote for the Cherokee Heritage Center can get the museum international recognition.The museum could also get $20,000 to continue programs to preserve Cherokee history and culture.