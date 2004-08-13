Tulsa TV icons to be honored next week

A ceremony next week will honor four Tulsans who've helped create Oklahoma broadcasting history and happy memories for thousands.

Winner Communications is sponsoring "Tulsa TV Icons," set for Monday at the Tulsa Press Club. The honorees are artist and actor Gailard Sartain, whose character Dr Mazeppa Pompazoidi hosted the Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting in the early 70's.



Also Emmy Award winning sportscaster Chris Lincoln, Tulsa TV sports anchor until he left for a career in hosting thoroughbred racing telecasts.



Carl Bartholomew was the beloved character Uncle Zeb, a popular children's TV program for ten years.



And nationally known journalist Jim Hartz [pictured] was on KOTV's "Sun Up" program in the early 60's before joining NBC and later PBS.



The public is invited to the reception, which will benefit the Tulsa Press Club scholarship fund. Tickets are $15. For more information call 583-7737.