John Frieda recalls contaminated styling spray

WASHINGTON (AP) _ John Frieda Professional Hair Care said Thursday it is voluntarily recalling 9,420 bottles of its Frizz-Ease 5-Minute Manager Blow-Dry Styling Spray after testing revealed 6.7-fluid-ounce bottles were contaminated with yeast and mold.



The Stamford, Conn.-based company's testing showed the yeast organism is a member of the Candida family, fungi that can cause diaper rash, vaginitis and infections of the eyes, nails and rectum in healthy individuals. People with compromised immune systems can suffer more serious health ailments. The mold contaminant has not yet been identified.



Involved in the recall are pump spray bottles bearing lot codes S025AS064 and S025AS065 on the bottom of the bottle. The company said it has received one complaint but, to date, no injury reports.



Consumers should discard hair-care products from those lot numbers, the company said. Consumers seeking more information or a coupon covering the value of the recalled spray can call 1-888-505-4254.