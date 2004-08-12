Oklahoma City pharmacy owner chases robber out of store
Officers say
By: News On 6
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma City Police say a would-be robber got a taste of his own medicine this morning when he was chased at gunpoint out of a pharmacy he was trying to rob.
Officers say the man walked into the pharmacy in south Oklahoma City about 9 AM Thursday, pointed a gun at the owner and demanded pain killers.
The owner then pulled a gun of his own and chased the gunman from the store. A retired Oklahoma City police officer then began chasing the suspect.
Police later arrested Michael Ward and another man whose name wasn't immediately released.
