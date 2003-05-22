Stipe sentencing pushed back three weeks

By: News On 6



(Oklahoma City-AP) -- The scheduled June 18th sentencing for former state Senator Gene Stipe is being delayed by three weeks.



Stipe pleaded guilty last month to two felonies and one misdemeanor related to campaign finance violations.



Stipe admitted to illegally funneling nearly $250,000 to the 1998 congressional campaign of Walt Roberts, then lying to federal investigators about the source of the money.



Stipe could receive a minimum of six months home detention to a maximum of one year in prison. He has agreed with federal prosecutors that he should be fined more than $490,000.



Stipe gave up his law license and resigned from the Legislature in March after serving for more than 50 years.