Man dies from injuries he suffered during Friday tornado

By: News On 6

The first death has been reported in connection with the tornados that swept through central Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday.



Michelann Ooten with the Department of Civil Emergency Management says the state medical examiner's office has confirmed the death of an 80-year-old Woodward man.



Ooten says the man was visiting relatives in Warr Acres when he was injured in Friday night's tornado. He was taken to a hospital, but died this morning from his injuries.



The man's name hasn't been released.



