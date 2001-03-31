Iowa State 9, Oklahoma State 4

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Rob Conway had three hits in five attempts and drove in two runs as Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 9-4 Friday. <br><br>The win snapped a Cyclone six-game losing streak to the Cowboys.

Saturday, March 31st 2001, 12:00 am

By: News On 6


AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Rob Conway had three hits in five attempts and drove in two runs as Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 9-4 Friday.

The win snapped a Cyclone six-game losing streak to the Cowboys.

Iowa State (8-12-1, 3-3 Big 12) scored in the first inning on a throwing error by the Cowboys' catcher Matt Oakes. Oklahoma State (22-8, 7-6) scored twice in the second after Zach Cates was hit by a pitch and Brad Boris walked. Toby Rhodes tied the game with a double and an Ali Modami sacrifice fly put Oklahoma State ahead 2-1.

The Cyclones scored four runs in the second to take a 5-2 lead, with a sacrifice fly by Jason McNertney, a Joe Urban RBI single, an Adam Christ run-scoring single and a Spencer Allen RBI double.

Iowa State added three runs in the sixth on a two-RBI triple by Conway and a T.J. Bohn RBI single.

Game two of the scheduled three-game series was set for Saturday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 31st, 2001

July 12th, 2025

May 17th, 2025

January 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025

July 17th, 2025