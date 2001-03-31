Iowa State 9, Oklahoma State 4

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Rob Conway had three hits in five attempts and drove in two runs as Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 9-4 Friday. <br><br>The win snapped a Cyclone six-game losing streak to the Cowboys.
AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Rob Conway had three hits in five attempts and drove in two runs as Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 9-4 Friday.
The win snapped a Cyclone six-game losing streak to the Cowboys.
Iowa State (8-12-1, 3-3 Big 12) scored in the first inning on a throwing error by the Cowboys' catcher Matt Oakes. Oklahoma State (22-8, 7-6) scored twice in the second after Zach Cates was hit by a pitch and Brad Boris walked. Toby Rhodes tied the game with a double and an Ali Modami sacrifice fly put Oklahoma State ahead 2-1.
The Cyclones scored four runs in the second to take a 5-2 lead, with a sacrifice fly by Jason McNertney, a Joe Urban RBI single, an Adam Christ run-scoring single and a Spencer Allen RBI double.
Iowa State added three runs in the sixth on a two-RBI triple by Conway and a T.J. Bohn RBI single.
Game two of the scheduled three-game series was set for Saturday.
