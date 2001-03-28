Rangers send Dransfeldt, Lamb, others to minors

<br>(Arlington, Texas-AP) -- The Texas Rangers today sent infielders Kelly Dransfeldt, Mike Lamb, Michael Young and outfielder Craig Monroe to Triple-A Oklahoma. <br><br>Also sent to Oklahoma were three
Wednesday, March 28th 2001, 12:00 am
By: News On 6
(Arlington, Texas-AP) -- The Texas Rangers today sent infielders Kelly Dransfeldt, Mike Lamb, Michael Young and outfielder Craig Monroe to Triple-A Oklahoma.
Also sent to Oklahoma were three non-roster players _ pitcher Pete Munro and catchers Mike Hubbard and Dave Steed.
Meanwhile, Dan Kolb, Francisco Cordero, Gabe Kapler and Ricky Ledee were placed on the 15-day disabled list. The moves are retroactive to March 23rd.
Justin Thompson was put on the 60-day disabled list.
