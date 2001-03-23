Ex-Basketball Player Powell Dead at 34

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Marvin Powell, a former basketball player at the University of Hartford and half brother of Seton Hall star Eddie Griffin, died at his home of an apparent heart attack at 34.

Powell, who died Wednesday, averaged 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds as a 6-foot-5 center for the Hawks from 1984-1988. He was a member of the Hawks team that defeated Connecticut 49-48 in 1986.



``It's so sad because he was just here with a lot of his teammates from that game for our last home game against Northeastern,'' Hartford athletic director Pat Meiser-McKnett said Thursday. ``They all were laughing and remembering that game - and now he's gone.''



He was one of 13 Hartford players to have more than 500 career points and rebounds.



Griffin lived with Powell in Hartford and East Hartford from 1990-1995 before moving back to Philadelphia to live with his mother.



Griffin led the nation in blocks as a freshman this season. He had been seeking advice from Powell on whether to enter the NBA draft.



``He was always there for me. He was real important,'' Griffin said. ``I wanted to follow in Marvin's footsteps.''



Powell lived in East Hartford and was a computer graphic artist.



He is survived by a wife and three children,



A funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Hartford.