As Seen on The News on Six, Link for Ticket Application To the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills
Friday, June 23rd 2000, 12:00 am
By: News On 6
Click below for a link to the United States Golf Association web site in order to download a ticket application for the 2001 U.S. Open which will be held at Tulsa's Southern Hills Country Club, June 14 - 17.
Note: Downloading application form requires Adobe Acrobat Reader. You can download this directly from the USGA web site.