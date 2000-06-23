As Seen on The News on Six, Link for Ticket Application To the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills

Friday, June 23rd 2000, 12:00 am

By: News On 6


Click below for a link to the United States Golf Association web site in order to download a ticket application for the 2001 U.S. Open which will be held at Tulsa's Southern Hills Country Club, June 14 - 17.

http://www.usga.org/champs/2001_open/ticket_info.html
