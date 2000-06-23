Product review: rave:mp 2200 by Sensory Science

By: News On 6

Music to my ears OK, I'm a convert. There's no way I'm going back to jogging with a cassette player flapping at my side.



The object of my affection/conversion is the rave:mp 2200. Sensory Science introduced this MP3 player in May.



After fumbling the initial software installation, which required a call to the friendly help desk at Sensory Science, I was ready to download music from the Internetvia my computer'sUSB port.



Sensory Science suggests trying emusic.com. A couple of clicks and a new B.B. King collection was mine to download. Users can also digitally record their own CDs onto the device.



The rave:mp 2200 is a sleek player slightly smaller than a deck of cards. The control buttons are in places familiar to me but the liquid crystal display could have been larger because information on it is crowded.



The voice recorder is a nice feature for those of us who like to talk to ourselves, and there are also an FM tuner, phone book and memo pad.



Vital stats include 64MB flash memory, expandable to 128MB. That translates into two to four hours of play time, respectively.



There's more storage via the slot for a SmartMedia card, sold separately.



Finding a 2200 model to purchase online wasn't easy, though the company says major consumer electronics retailers carry the $279 MP3 player. See www.sensoryscience.com or call 480-609-9200.



