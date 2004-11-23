OU's White, Peterson named finalists for top awards

By: News On 6

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) _ University of Oklahoma's Jason White and Adrian Peterson are each named Tuesday as finalists for two prominent college football awards.



White and Peterson were named as two of the three finalists for the Maxwell award, presented annually to the nation's top player. Southern Cal quarterback Matt Leinart is the third finalist for the Maxwell.



White is also named as a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award for the top quarterback in the country, an award White won last year.



Peterson was named last week as a finalist for the Doak Walker Award given annually to the top running back in the nation.



Award winners will be announced on ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 9th.