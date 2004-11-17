Tulsa Police seek serial rape suspect

By: News On 6

A serial rapist investigation heats up in Tulsa. Tulsa sex crimes detectives have now connected five cases to the same suspect and they fear another attack soon.



They say he raped an 18 year old woman on South Lewis in February, a 4 year old girl on East 40th in May, a 15 year old girl on East 88th in July, a 20 year old woman on South Erie in August and most recently, an 11 year old girl in the Brookside area last month.



Tulsa Police say the man is white, in his 20's or 30's with light brown hair and a stocky build. He's worn a tie-dye Joe's Crab Shack T-shirt, an OU ballcap and a yellow Eddie Bauer shirt.



If you see anyone prowling around at night, call police. Tulsa sex crimes unit Sgt. Gary Stansill: "I think people are hesitant and feel they are accusing someone. You can call in and stay anonymous and you are not accusing anyone, you are just giving us someone to check out and sometimes we can do it and they don't even know they're being checked."



This man always strikes between one and six in the morning, the sex acts are very similar and he uses a knife or threatens that he has one.



Anyone with information needs to call Crimestoppers at 596-COPS.