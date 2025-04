Robert Bettis funeral services to be held today

Funeral services will be held today in Sand Springs for Robert Bettis. <br/><br/>His body was found at Shell Creek Lake last Friday, after more than a week of searching. Bettis was a retired minister.

By: News On 6

Funeral services will be held today in Sand Springs for Robert Bettis.



His body was found at Shell Creek Lake last Friday, after more than a week of searching. Bettis was a retired minister.



Authorities believe he decapitated his wife of 50 years Sylvia Bettis, and then killed himself.