OCU Professor Awaits Space Shuttle Experiment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Among those anxiously waiting for the launch of the space shuttle Atlantis is Oklahoma City University assistant biology professor Kent Buchanan.<br/><br/>Buchanan and three colleagues

By: News On 6

Buchanan and three colleagues will have an experiment on board the shuttle as part of their effort to determine the effects of weightlessness on common disease-causing organisms.



The researchers hope to find out if diseases from Earth become more virulent in conditions aboard a space ship in orbit.



The Atlantis was scheduled to launch from Florida on Sunday but is being delayed because of the weather.