One Person Killed In Creek County Traffic Accident

Thursday, August 3rd 2006, 9:49 am

By: News On 6

One person is dead after a Thursday morning accident south of Mounds on US highway 75.



Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Denny Mangrum Jr. of Mounds was driving too fast when he came upon a curve and lost control. He overcorrected and went off the other side of the road before rolling a couple of times.



Troopers say Mangrum was not wearing a seatbelt and was pinned for about 30 minutes.



No other cars were involved.