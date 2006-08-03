Eufaula Man Drowns In Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) -- A 21-year-old Eufaula man dies after drowning while swimming in Lake Eufaula.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jeffrey Scott Chisum and 17-year-old Asiabiea Hui of Eufaula were jumping off rocks into the lake near Eagle Bluff about 12:30 PM Wednesday when Chisum went underwater while swimming back to shore and did not resurface.
Two OHP troopers recovered Chisum's body about 2:50 PM, five feet from the lake's shore, in water that was 12 feet deep.
