Stoops visits Broncos training camp

Wednesday, August 2nd 2006, 8:52 am

By: News On 6


DENVER (AP) _ Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and his staff have visited the Denver Broncos training camp in Dove Valley.

Stoops says he's always had great admiration and respect for Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan and how his teams have played.

Although they've never crossed paths, Shanahan and Stoops have similar coaching stops on their resumes. Both coached at Florida and Oklahoma.

Shanahan coached with former Sooners coach Barry Switzer.

Stoops also pointed out that Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has both a business and a law degree from OU.
