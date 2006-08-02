Oklahoma To EPA: Label All Hazards In Pesticides

By: News On 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Oklahoma is one of 14 states trying to force the Bush administration to require manufacturers to disclose even inert ingredients that state officials say pose an undisclosed health hazard in pesticides.



The federal Environmental Protective Agency requires active toxic ingredients that kill insects and weeds to be listed on labels now. Inert ingredients make the active chemicals more effective.



New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer is taking the lead for the states asking the EPA to expand the labeling requirements.



He says the inert ingredients can cause serious health and environmental problems.



The formal request for action that could precede a lawsuit is being sought by attorneys general from New York, Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. The Virgin Islands also joined the action.



There was no immediate comment from the EPA.