Search Continues For Two Prison Escapees From A LeFlore County Prison

Law enforcement in LeFlore County are still looking for a pair of escapees from a state prison near Hodgen. <br/><br/>Department of Corrections says the two men were reported missing early Tuesday from

By: News On 6

Department of Corrections says the two men were reported missing early Tuesday from the Jim Hamilton Correctional Center.



The two are identified as Steven Capps and Kenneth Knutson. Capps was serving a sentence for obtaining property by trick or deception out of McIntosh County.



And Kenneth Knutson was in prison for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Oklahoma County.