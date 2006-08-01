Tulsa Drillers wrap up series at Springfield tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ The Tulsa Drillers will wrap up a road trip when they play at Springfield tonight.



Tulsa pounded four home runs including a grand slam by catcher Tino Sanchez to rally for a 12-to-7 win over the Cardinals Monday night.



The two teams have now split the first four games of the five-game series.



After tonight's game the Drillers return to Tulsa where they'll host division leading Wichita.



Tulsa, Springfield and Arkansas are in a three-way tie for second and trail the Wranglers by four-and-a-half games.