Hornets to open season on road, home opener in New Orleans

By: News On 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The New Orleans Hornets say their home opener will be in New Orleans on November 5th against Houston after they open the NBA season with a two-game road trip.



The home opener in Oklahoma City will be November 7th against Golden State and the team says if the Hornets make the playoffs all home playoff games will be at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City.



Hornets owner George Shinn has said he wanted to have the regular season home opener in New Orleans and promised that both home openers would be treated as opening night games.



The season opens November 1st with the Hornets at Boston followed by a game at Indiana two nights later.



The Hornets will play 35 games in Oklahoma City and six games in New Orleans as the New Orleans area continues recovering from Hurricane Katrina.



Season tickets are on sale while individual game tickets for both pre-season and regular season games and the will be released later.