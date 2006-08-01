Tulsa Bank Robbery Suspect Sought

Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon. <br/><br/>It happened at the Bank of Oklahoma inside the Albertson's at 71st and Garnett. Tulsa Police say the man passed
Tuesday, August 1st 2006, 2:13 pm
By: News On 6
They think he may have fled the scene in a maroon Monte Carlo with heavy damage to the driver's door.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Crimestoppers at 596-COPS.
