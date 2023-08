TU track athlete qualifies for World Junior Championships

By: News On 6

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ University of Tulsa female track athlete Alex Becker will complete in the World Junior Championships in Beijing, China, this year.



Becker will represent her native Canada after winning the 1,500 meter race at the Canadian Junior Nationals.



The eleventh annual AAF World Junior Championships will be August 15th through 20th in Beijing.