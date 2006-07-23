Motorcycle Daredevil Crashes During World-Record Attempt In Miami

It was close, but not close enough for a motorcycle daredevil trying to make a world record jump. <br/><br/>Trigger Gumm went to a Miami Casino attempting to jump 315 feet from ramp to ramp. He hit the

By: News On 6

It was close, but not close enough for a motorcycle daredevil trying to make a world record jump.



Trigger Gumm went to a Miami Casino attempting to jump 315 feet from ramp to ramp. He hit the first ramp at 90 miles an hour, sailed about 70 feet high, then landed on a dirt ramp where he lost control and crashed.



Gumm already holds the Guinness world record for a 277.5 foot jump he completed in 2005.



He waved to the crowd as medical personnel treated his injuries.