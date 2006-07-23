Motorcycle Daredevil Crashes During World-Record Attempt In Miami
It was close, but not close enough for a motorcycle daredevil trying to make a world record jump. <br/><br/>Trigger Gumm went to a Miami Casino attempting to jump 315 feet from ramp to ramp. He hit the
Sunday, July 23rd 2006, 5:11 pm
By: News On 6
It was close, but not close enough for a motorcycle daredevil trying to make a world record jump.
Trigger Gumm went to a Miami Casino attempting to jump 315 feet from ramp to ramp. He hit the first ramp at 90 miles an hour, sailed about 70 feet high, then landed on a dirt ramp where he lost control and crashed.
Gumm already holds the Guinness world record for a 277.5 foot jump he completed in 2005.
He waved to the crowd as medical personnel treated his injuries.
Get The Daily Update!
Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!