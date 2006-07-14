Oklahoma Christian To Revive Baseball Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Oklahoma Christian University plans to revive its baseball program, starting with the 2008 season. <br/><br/>Athletic director DeWayne Hall says Chuck White, a former Oklahoma Christian

By: News On 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Oklahoma Christian University plans to revive its baseball program, starting with the 2008 season.



Athletic director DeWayne Hall says Chuck White, a former Oklahoma Christian player and long-time area high school coach, will be the Eagles' coach.



Oklahoma Christian, a member of the NAIA and Sooner Athletic Conference, fielded a baseball team from 1960 until 2001, when the university dropped the program because of budget considerations following a 20-29 season. The Eagles' best season was in 1972, when they went 30-10 and finished third nationally.



Hall says the new program will begin by offering eight scholarships and will offer 10 by the 2010 season. The NAIA limit for baseball scholarships is 12.