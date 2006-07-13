Claremore Man Arrested After Search Of His Home

Thursday, July 13th 2006, 6:17 am

By: News On 6


Claremore Police have arrested a man they say had thousands of images of child pornography on his computer.

Some children pictured were as young as five. Police served a search warrant at the home of 41-year-old Gary Logston. They seized 200 computer discs, each containing hundreds of photos.

Records show Logston is unemployed and confessed to police.
