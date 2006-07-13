Claremore Man Arrested After Search Of His Home

Claremore Police have arrested a man they say had thousands of images of child pornography on his computer. <br/><br/>Some children pictured were as young as five. Police served a search warrant at the
Thursday, July 13th 2006, 6:17 am
By: News On 6
Claremore Police have arrested a man they say had thousands of images of child pornography on his computer.
Some children pictured were as young as five. Police served a search warrant at the home of 41-year-old Gary Logston. They seized 200 computer discs, each containing hundreds of photos.
Records show Logston is unemployed and confessed to police.
Get The Daily Update!
Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!