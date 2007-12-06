By: News On 6

At the first hint of storms, a young Alan Crone would start watching from the big front porch of his parents' home in McAlester. The way the wind would shift, the smell of the rain and the distant rumblings of thunder were all so riveting to him. Crone could not be coaxed inside the house where he might miss any of the spectacular show. Today, he is watching storms with a more serious purpose-to keep you safe.

Crone began his broadcasting career in May 1982 at KNED in McAlester, Oklahoma. In 1994, he joined KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas and served as weather anchor. Crone then joined The News On 6 WARN Team on September 9, 2006, and can be seen each day on News On 6's popular Six in the Morning.

Crone has won several awards including Best Weathercast in a Small Market for the years 1996, 1998, and 2000 from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.

Crone is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society (AMS), and holds the AMS Television Seal of Approval. Alan and his wife, Tracy, have two children.