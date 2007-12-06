By: News On 6

Reporter Emory Bryan joined News On 6 in 1994 after working for Oklahoma Educational Television in Tulsa and Georgia Public Television in Atlanta.

Bryan grew up on a peanut farm in Worth County, Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia. He began his news career covering the school board for his hometown radio station and worked on the newspaper staff in college before making the switch to television.

Bryan and his wife, Melissa, have four daughters attending school in Tulsa.