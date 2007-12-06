By: News On 6

Travis Meyer joined the News On 6 Warn Team on February 1, 2005, bringing more than 30 years of meteorology experience to the team. He is one of Northeast Oklahoma's most trusted and most respected meteorologists. Meyer understands the consequences that wind, drought, rain, heat and hail bring to rural families. He's lived it.

"Travis! Get down from there," was something he often heard out on the Nebraska plains where he was always trying to get a closer look at the sky. As young as age six, Meyer could be found climbing on the roof of a barn or windmill to get a better look at an incoming storm. Armed with his little Instamatic camera, Meyer captured pictures of what would become his passion.

Meyer graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor's degree in meteorology and geography. He has been honored with numerous service awards and earned the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasting award for best weathercast presentation. Meyer is a member of the National Weather Association and holds the American Meteorological Society's Seal of Approval.