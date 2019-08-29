Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From Stolen Truck Arrest
<p id="pdf-1567012319225">Tulsa Police have released bodycam video of the moment when police arrested a woman who they say stole a man's truck, led officers on a chase. Officers say it all happened when Pastor Vincent Orange was driving to church and pulled over to help Brianna Biggers because he thought she was hurt.</p>
Wednesday, August 28th 2019, 7:27 pm
By: News On 6
Get The Daily Update!
Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!