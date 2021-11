Full Coverage: The Execution Of Julius Jones

Julius Jones, convicted of murder in the 1999 death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 4 p.m. Thursday. News 9 and News On 6 have covered this case and story in-depth. To make it easier to access this content, we're adding links to recent content related to the Julius Jones content onto one page with a live blog below it.