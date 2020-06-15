Tulsa's Gathering Place Enters Phase 2 Of Reopening

Monday, June 15th 2020, 4:18 am

Tulsa’s Gathering Place is moving ahead to Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

Gathering Place leaders said all buildings and attractions will reopen June 15th.

This includes the playgrounds, which they said is the biggest draw for guests. So they expect a big spike in attendance Monday.

As more people return to the park, management said face masks will be available inside of its buildings and they’ll have staff members performing capacity management.

That means they’ll make sure there’s not too many people in one area at a time.

Tony Moore with Gathering Place said "It’s a new normal, unfortunately, but as long as covid is a real issue and it is, we have an obligation to capacity manage in order to abide by the social distancing guidelines; so, we’ve re-positioned our staff for capacity management functions.”

Management said they’ll continue to sanitize commonly-touched areas every 30 minutes.



