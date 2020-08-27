Oldest Woman In Oklahoma Celebrates 111th Birthday

A Logan County woman is celebrating Wednesday as she turns 111 years old.

By: News On 6

Ethel Bowens was born in Seward, just southwest of Guthrie on August 26, in 1909, making her 111 years old.

Ethel is the oldest living woman in Oklahoma, and she’s spent her whole life in the sooner state.

Ethel should have no shortage of birthday wishes with 29 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, and 45 great-great grandchildren.