Wednesday, December 16th 2020, 10:04 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa's Gathering Place is inviting you to help them "Deck the Paws" for a holiday themed Dog Play Wednesday.

There will be a backyard activity for you and your pup to take part in from home and a photo contest.

On Wednesday, you can share a photo on the Gathering Place Facebook page of how you and your dog celebrate the holidays for a chance to win a gift card.