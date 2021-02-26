Tulsa's Gathering Place Recognized As 2021's Best City Park

Friday, February 26th 2021, 4:46 pm

Tulsa’s Gathering Place is once again getting national recognition.

USA Today’s readers voted Gathering Place as the Best City Park in the country.

Gathering Place said it's great timing of the award because families are trying to decide where to go for spring and summer breaks, and this might encourage them to visit Tulsa.

20 parks were nominated for the award, and Gathering Place won over parks in larger cities like Dallas, Seattle, and St. Louis.

Oklahoma's state and city parks had more than two million more visitors in 2020 than the year before, which means more people staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, and shopping in Oklahoma.

Gathering Place has had more than six million visitors and earned more than a dozen awards since opening just three years ago.

“I think the product speaks for itself. They’re not giving us the award because they like us we’re earning this. It dates back to the product the design, the content, out mission. Our donors that gave. We have a quality park here in Tulsa," said Tony Moore, Executive Director Gathering Place.

Gathering Place expects more visitors once the children's museum and the water features along the Arkansas River are open.



