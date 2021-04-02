Friday, April 2nd 2021, 6:03 am

By: Brooke Griffin

Washington Co. Deputy Killed In The Line Of Duty To Be Laid To Rest

The Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest Friday afternoon. He will be given full law enforcement honors and dozens of agencies from across the state are attending to pay their respects.

Related Story: Washington County Sheriff's Office IDs Deputy Who Died After Fight With Suspect

At 2 p.m. Deputy Kyle Davis’ final call will be given as he is laid to rest. Investigators say he died from injuries he sustained during a fight with an inmate.

The funeral will be held at Copan High School at 2 p.m. and then he will be buried at Dewey Cemetery immediately following the service. There will be three separate viewing areas at the high school since WCSO said they expect at least 2,000 people to show up and pay their respects. The public is welcome to attend the funeral service, but not the burial due to the area not having enough room for everyone.

Related Story: Washington County Sherriff's Office Remembers Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

Davis will be given a full police funeral with a final call, presentation of colors, and a 21 gun salute with dozens of law enforcement jurisdictions present.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland said losing a deputy is the same as losing family and this is one of the hardest things a department has to go through.

“Words cannot begin to express the enormous amount of thanks this office has I’ll extend that on behalf of the family it’s been a tremendous amount of support,” Copeland said. “There has been an outpouring of cards, meals, gifts, calls, signs, everything you could think of.”

Copeland said this is the first time they have lost a deputy in the line of duty in about 50 years so they are heading into the funeral service today still in shock.

Related Story: Loved Ones Hold Vigil For Washington Co. Deputy Killed In The Line Of Duty

“We are crying on each other’s shoulders and constantly telling stories of Kyle and sharing the jokes he loved, I can’t believe this happened here,” Copeland said.