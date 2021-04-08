OHP Identifies Skiatook Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Collinsville

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday on State Highway 20 at US-75 near Collinsville.

According to OHP, 53-year-old Todd Forbes from Skiatook was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel after a crash involving a Ford Explorer on Saturday around 1:47 p.m.

OHP said that the two passengers in the Ford Explorer suffered only minor injuries and both refused medical treatment at the scene.

It is currently unclear what led to the accident.